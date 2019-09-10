Vikram lander lies unbroken: ISRO

Effort to make contact underway

Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram is unbroken but lying tilted on the surface of the Moon after a hard landing very close to the scheduled touchdown site, an ISRO official said on Monday.

Efforts are underway to see whether communication can be re-established with the lander but chances of that could be bleak with full system functionality a prerequisite to restoring contact, officials explained.

Contact with Vikram was lost in the early hours of September 7, when it was just 2.1 km above the lunar surface.

“The lander is there (on the Moon) as a single piece, not broken into pieces. It’s in a tilted position,” an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official associated with the mission said.

Images sent by the orbiter’s on-board camera shows that though the lander hit the lunar surface hard while landing, it is still very close to the scheduled touchdown site.

“We are making all-out efforts to see whether communication can be re-established with the lander,” the official said.

“An ISRO team is on the job at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC),” he added.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission involved an orbiter, lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan). The mission was aimed at the Vikram module making a soft landing on the Moon’s uncharted south pole. The mission life of the lander and rover is one lunar day, which is equal to 14 Earth days.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan said on Saturday that the space agency would try to restore link with the lander for 14 days. He reiterated the resolve on Monday after the orbiter’s camera spotted the lander on the Moon.

However, another ISRO official said chances of restoring a link with the lander were bleak.

“Unless and until everything is intact (in the lander), it’s very difficult (to re-establish contact). Chances are less. Only if it had a soft-landing, and if all systems functioned, could communication can be restored. Things are bleak as of now.” (PTI)