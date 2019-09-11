CoMSO warns of agitation if Residents Act not amended

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (CoMSO) announced their agitation against the state government for not introducing the amendment of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2012 during the ongoing Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly which will conclude on September 13.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, president of CoMSO, Robertjune Kharjahrin said, “If the state government does not amend the Residents Act anytime within the Autumn Session, we will start the agitations.”

The organizations have announced that September 17, they will hold a public rally in Shillong and they will announce the venue later and on September 20, they have called for stay-of-the-road protest and urged the people to join hands with the organization. It will start from 8 pm till 6 am.

He added that the organization received a verbal assurance that amendment will be brought by incorporating the Inner Line Permit (ILP) provison in the existing Residents act.

He added that the demand for the ILP in the state has been a long-pending one.

He said that the organization had met the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to discuss on shaping the Act by bringing about the implementation of ILP in the Act.

“We expected it to be tabled in this session. We should no longer delay this as we have seen Union Home Minister Amit Shah is firm on bringing the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) coupled with the NRC fallout, in such a situation, the implementation of ILP cannot be delayed,” he said.

Kharjahrin also pointed out that despite having a weak Directorate of Infiltration yet many persons with no proper documents were apprehended. He added, “If ILP is implemented, it will be strengthened and protect the state from influx.”

He said the organization found it unacceptable if no attempt is made by the government to bring about amendment to the Residents Act.

Sending a stern message to the government, he said that the organization has been very constructive and soft but the present government is adamant.

“If the government remains adamant and does not amend the Act either through an ordinance or special session, we will intensify the agitation,” Kharjahrin said.