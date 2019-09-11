Legal action warned against those littering in Williamnagar

TURA: The Williamnagar Municipal Board (WMB) has warned those found littering that they will face legal action to stop this growing menace of pollution.

The board in collaboration with the East Garo Hills district administration and Swacch Bharat Abhiyan conducted a Mega Cleaning Drive along the Dama stream in the heart of Williamnagar town under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan on Tuesday.

“During the cleaning drive, the Board officials found reckless and rampant littering by the residents living near the streams and the Govt. employees occupying the Govt. quarters and the GAD lands causing health hazards and unhygienic atmosphere,” stated the CEO of WMB, Aloysius Ch Marak.

Basing on the direction given by the National Green Tribunal, the WMB had issued notification prohibiting throwing of wastes and garbage into the water bodies, burning and dumping of wastes and garbage on the roads, drains, open spaces, etc. and directed the people of Williamnagar town to clean thr wastes and garbage thrown and dumped by them in the streams, drains, etc. within 5 days and warned that legal action will be initiated for failing to comply with the direction.