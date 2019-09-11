Metbah, Winnerson file papers

Speaker post

SHILLONG: The nominee of MDA, Metbah Lyngdoh and Opposition Congress’s Winnerson D Sangma on Tuesday filed their nominations for the election of the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

The election will be held on Friday.

Prior to the filing of the nominations, Metbah resigned as Minister and submitted his resignation letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the afternoon.

Both the candidates, who were accompanied by the MLAs of the MDA as well as the Opposition, filed their nominations before the Commissioner and Secretary of the Assembly, Andrew Simons.

Speaking to media persons after filing the nominations, Winnerson said in a lighter vein, “I am confident that I will win and not be a Winnerson.”

Admitting that the numbers are against him, he however, added that the Congress is working unitedly.

The opposition Congress has 19 MLAs.

Congress leader Mukul Sangma said that in a spirit of democracy, every vote counts and the party will reach out to all the friends who share similar ideology and concerns.

According to Sangma, the post of Speaker is seen as a neutral one even as he added that politics is a game of chess and the players don’t reveal their next move to the opponent.

Reiterating that there is lack of development and corruption is rampant in the state, Sangma said the situation demands that all the MLAs should realign themselves with a strategy which will be for the larger good of the state and protection of the interest of Meghalaya.

MDA candidate Metbah said he is grateful to the entire team of MDA for their support for his candidature.

“I don’t consider it as a game of chess. This is politics and we are holding responsible positions as elected members,” he said

He is confident that all the 40 MLAs supporting the alliance would support his candidature.

The election was necessitated following the death of Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy on July 28.