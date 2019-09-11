National Nuggets

Man dies out of hear attack during vehicle checking

Noida (Uttar Pradesh): A man died here on Monday due to heart attack after his car was allegedly stopped by a traffic policeman for checking papers. According to the police official, the incident took place at about 6 pm and the deceased was diabetic. Vaibhav Krishna, SSP Gautam Budh Nagar said, “He died during the checking due to heart attack. As far as we have enquired there was no misconduct on the part of the police. Doctors confirmed that the deceased was diabetic. The case is in the jurisdiction of Ghaziabad and we have informed Ghaziabad police for further action.” However, the father of the deceased said that his son did not violate any rule and the traffic policeman behaved arrogantly due to which his son suffered from a heart attack and died. “My son was driving the car while I was sitting beside him and my wife was seated on the back seat. We were wearing a seat belt, yet a traffic policeman started striking on the car with his lathi. My son stopped the car and was so shocked that he fell there only. We rushed him to the hospital but he was declared brought dead,” said the father of the deceased. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)



Man disguised as 81-year-old nabbed at IGI airport

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was arrested at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here for trying to catch a flight to New York while disguised as an 81-year-old. “A man named Jayesh Patel reached Terminal-3 of IGI airport on Sunday on a wheelchair posing as an elderly man. He even tricked the initial security check and got his immigration cleared,” CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh told IANS. He could not escape the final security check despite all his efforts. “CISF was suspicious about him as his voice didn’t match his age. Despite grey hair, his skin seemed to be quite young as there were hardly any wrinkles on his face,” the CISF spokesperson said. Patel hails from Ahmedabad and had assumed the name of Amrik Singh with a fake passport. He has been handed over to Delhi Police for further investigation. (IANS)



Cop drinks in public, suspended

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday suspended a police constable and attached him to district police line after a video of him drinking alcohol in public went viral. Deputy Commissioner of Police said, “After a video of a police constable drinking alcohol in public along with others went viral the constable, Kapil Khokar, was suspended and sent to district lines. This incident took place in a park in Vivek Vihar.” Delhi police has also initiated an enquiry in the matter. “Departmental inquiry has been initiated against him,” the DCP added. (ANI)



Terrorist arrested in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Tamil Nadu Police arrested a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist from Thoraipakkam area of Chennai in the early hours on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused, identified as Asadullah Sk, was arrested from his rented accommodation in Chennai. He hails from Burdwan city of West Bengal. A case has been registered against him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including waging war and sedition, said the police. Asadullah will be produced before the court on Wednesday, where his transit remand will be sought. (ANI)

Workers suffocate to death

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): At least four sanitation workers died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a septic tank in Madhuban Kanti village of Panapur OP area here on Tuesday. Another man, who went to rescue the sanitation workers from the septic tank, is also in critical condition, East Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kundan Kumar said. The SDM informed that the police have reached the spot and recovered the four bodies. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

