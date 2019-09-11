ONGC has no plan to shift its Nazira office

GUWAHATI: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) while dismissing related media reports, has clarified that it has no plan whatsoever to shift the office of the Executive Director & Asset Manager, ONGC, Assam Asset from its present location at Nazira to Jorhat.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ONGC has reiterated that the office will continue to remain at Nazira in order to monitor and utilise the resources effectively for operational purposes.

In addition to the Office at Nazira, Executive Director & Asset Manager will also have an office at Sivasagar. The ED will mainly operate from Nazira and will also sit in Sivasagar Office as and when required for operational purposes.

Further, it has been informed that ONGC has signed an MoU with the Government of Assam for investing more than Rs.13,000 Cr (Rupees Thirteen Thousand Crore) during next 5 years in Assam for enhancing its Exploration & Production (E&P) activities. This investment is being made for drilling more than 220 Oil & Gas Wells in next five years.

ONGC is giving impetus to its activities in alignment with Hon’ble Prime Minister’s call for reducing import by 10% by 2022 and North East Hydrocarbon Vision 2030.