Diljit postpones US gig

Diljit Dosanjh was to perform in the US on September 21 at a show, which the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) claimed was being promoted by Pakistani national Rehan Siddiqi and had asked the singer-actor to cancel it “in the interest of sentiments and dignity” of India. He has now decided to postpone the show as he loves India. FWICE in return, appreciates the stand taken by Diljit. ‘We have just seen a poster of artiste Mr Diljit Dosanjh who is giving his performance in a show organised by Rehan Siddiqi (a Pakistani National). We are writing to him to cancel this commitment of his in the interest of sentiments and dignity of our nation,’ read an August 31 release from FWICE. FWICE also wrote a letter to Ministry of External Affairs for cancelling his and his troupe’s visa in case he doesn’t call off his tour. (IANS)