Federation of Khasi States hails Ampareen’s resolution on Art 371

SHILLONG: The Federation of Khasi States (within Khasi and Jaintia Hills districts) has expressed its appreciation to East Shillong MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh, for her efforts in moving a resolution to seek further protection for the people of the State under Article 371-J of the Constitution of India in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The federation also appreciated the members who spoke in support of the resolution cutting across party lines. It added that there is a need to examine this crucial treaty rights of the Khasi States and suggesting a special committee of the House to examine the matter.

Even though the historic resolution was defeated by voice vote as per legislative convention, the federation said it was encouraged by the debate and discussions that took place and September 11 will continue to be a historic day when a resolution on this subject was raised for inclusion of Meghalaya and the treaty documents of Instrument of Accession and Annexed Agreement 1948 within Article 371 of the Constitution of India.

It will also lead a delegation of traditional heads to meet Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to impress upon them the urgent need to examine and provide constitutional space for the traditional institutions of self-government (such as the Dorbar Shnong, Dorbar Kur, Dorbar Raid Dorbar Hima and Council of Nokmas) of Meghalaya within the Constitution of India.