ICAR conducts live webcasting of NADCP launch  

TURA: A Live Webcasting of the “Launching of National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) and National Artificial Insemination Programme by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was on Wednesday organized by ICAR-KVK in West Garo Hills in collaboration with the District Veterinary offices of West and South West Garo Hills at the District Training Office at Sangsanggre near Tura.

The National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) is aimed at eradicating Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in livestock. The programme by KVK, West Garo Hills was held in the presence of Z J Sangma, MCS, ADC, West Garo Hills as the Chief Guest.

Various officials of ICAR-KVK and A H and Veterinary departments attended the programme along with almost 63 farmers and farm women from different villages of two districts.

According to ICAR, the programme has received 100% funding from the Centre, amounting to Rs 12,652 crore for five years until 2024. The NADCP aims to control these two diseases by 2025, and to eradicate them by 2030. Further, in order to enhance A.I. coverage and milk production and productivity, National Artificial Insemination Programme covering 1.2 crore animals in 600 districts and 100 villages per district have been announced under Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

One Farmers’ Workshop was also conducted as the part of the launching programme with the topics on “Importance of vaccination and disease management” and “Importance of A.I. in cows to enhance milk production”. Also participants were sensitized about the two recently launched programmes; Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojna (PM-KMY).