Over 2000 saplings planted by villagers of Nengkhra

TURA: Villagers from Nengkhra and Dobu region of East Garo Hills, bordering West Khasi Hills, planted over two thousand tree saplings along a stretch of 6 kms of the national highway (NH-62) between Nengkhra and Dobu during an awareness programme on Wednesday.

The plantation drive took place during an intensive awareness program on Poshan Maah, Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Swacch Bharat Jan Andolan, National Animal Disease Control Program, Nationwide Artificial Insemination and Swacchta Hi Sewa, involving various Govt. departments including the Veterinary, C&RD Blocks, ICDS, Forest and Environment, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, SHGs, students, NREGS job-card holders.

The region is known for widespread coal extraction which has had a telling effect on the environment in the area.