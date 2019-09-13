Improvement exam for untrained teachers delayed

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura, on Thursday informed that it is not in a position to conduct the Class 12 or HSSLC improvement examination for untrained teachers who are currently teaching at elementary level for the 2019-20 session.

The improvement examination for in-service untrained teachers in the state has also been a long pending demand made by the central body of the Meghalaya SSA School Association (MSSASA).

MSSASA general secretary Ralbingland L Nonglait informed that a letter had been sent to the under secretary to the Govt of Meghalaya, Education Department including the MSSASA on September 9 in which MHK Marak, executive chairman, MBOSE said, “As preparatory work for the SSLC and HSSLC Examination, 2020 is already going on and since it is required to be completed in time, the MBOSE in not in position to conduct the Class 12 or HSSLC improvement examination for in-service untrained for the 2019-20 session”.

However, Marak also stated in the letter that in the interest of all the teachers and under the direction of the state government, the board will be able to conduct the improvement examination in the next session.

“Since 2017, the association has demanded for the state government and MBOSE to conduct the examinations for in-service untrained teachers in order for them to fulfill the minimum qualification as mandated under the RTE Act, 2009,” said Nonglait.

“The move made by the association came after the amendment to Section 23 (2) of the RTE Act to extend the period to March 31, 2019 for all in-service untrained teachers to acquire professional training,” he added.

Further, Anita Karwal, additional secretary MHRD, DSE&L, had stated back in 2017 that a teacher who does not have the minimum qualification mandated under the RTE Act 2009 will not be allowed to continue in-service beyond April 1, 2019 and that procedure for dismissal shall be initiated against such teachers.

Meanwhile, the MSSASA has informed that it will hold a meeting for all in-service untrained elementary teachers who are required to appear for their improvement exam and for those who have applied for the online D.El.Ed programme.