Metbah Lyngdoh elected Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly

SHILLONG: United Democratic party MLA and MDA consensus candidate, Metbah Lyngdoh was elected as the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The voting was conducted through ballot voting. Metbah got 39 votes while Opposition candidate, Winnerson D Sangma secured 19 votes. Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma later hoped that the Metbah Lyngdoh would excel as the Speaker of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday with the election of the new Speaker of the House.

During the one week long session, several important Bills including The Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya (members Pension) (Amendment)Bill, 2019, Meghalaya Private University ( Regulation of Establishmens and Maintenance Standards Bill, 2019 were also passed.

During the session, discussions and debates on several important issues of the state also took place in detail.