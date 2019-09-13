PHE revenue doubles in SWGH

TURA: In an achievement of sorts for PHE department in South West Garo Hills, the department has managed to double its revenue collection from individual household connections during the quarter ending June 2019. While the total Rural water Tax collection by the department in the quarter ending March 2019 was Rs.55,551, it had doubled up to Rs. 108,147 by June 2019 and is further expecting at least 16 percent increase in revenue collection by next month.

This was revealed during the monthly systematic review meeting of the line departments chaired by Deputy Commissioner Ramkumar S on Friday. During the meeting status of implementation of ongoing projects by Agriculture, PHE, Water Resources, Soil & Water Conservation departments and Basin Development Unit were reviewed.

While reviewing the activities of these departments, the Deputy Commissioner has also urged upon all the departments to have a monthly plan of activities as well as a systematic plan of what they seek to achieve monthly or quarterly in the interest of the people of the district.