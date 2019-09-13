Sixth Schedule amendment excludes village, civic bodies

Cong MLAs reject inclusion of unrepresented tribes

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is exempted from the establishment of village councils and municipal councils, according to the draft amendment of the Sixth Schedule.

This was informed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma during question hour in the Assembly on Thursday.

Conrad said the draft of the amendment is clear that the establishment of village and municipal councils will not apply to Meghalaya until the approval of the Governor.

The chief minister said this means that the state government has the power to decide on the matter.

The draft amendment has stressed on the establishment of a village council for a village or a group of villages in the rural areas and a municipal council for an urban area or agglomeration of such urban areas of the district.

Earlier, in reply to a question by Ampareen Lyngdoh (Congress), District Council Affairs (DCA) Minister James Sangma said the proposed amendment of the Sixth Schedule has been referred to the Standing Committee of the Rajya Sabha.

Lyngdoh raised a supplementary question and asked about the identity of the unrepresented tribes in the nominated category in the councils as per the draft amendment.

To this, James said that the unrepresented tribes will be the tribes who have not found representation among the members and said the issue of unrepresented tribes has been discussed.

However, Lyngdoh has called for the removal of the unrepresented tribes from the draft amendment.

She also wanted to know whether the village councils and municipal councils have been replaced by Dorbar Shnong, Dorbar Raid and Dorbar Hima as she asserted it contradicts the tribal customs.

Lyngdoh also said the areas under Sixth Schedule are being deprived of funds because they don’t conform to Panchayati Raj rules.

In reply to a question, Conrad said the Chairman of the Standing Committee has not been appointed yet and the DCA minister has been asked to hold consultations.

Referring to the issue of unrepresented tribes, Congress MLA George Lyngdoh said the Presidential Order, 1950 needs to be corrected as there are many tribes listed in Meghalaya based on the presidential notification.

He added that a resolution needs to be passed to amend the Presidential Order of 1950.

Number of council members

Earlier, James read out the highlights of the proposed amendment of the Sixth Schedule.

He said the Garo Hills Autonomous Territorial Council will consist of not more than 42 members, of whom 36 will be elected on the basis of adult suffrage. The governor will nominate six members of whom at least two will be women and at least four will be from the unrepresented tribes.

The Khasi Hills Autonomous Territorial Council will consist of not more than 40 members, of whom 36 shall be elected on the basis of adult suffrage. The governor will nominate four members of whom at least two will be women and at least two will be from the unrepresented tribes.

The Jaintia Hills Autonomous Territorial Council will consist of not more than 34 members of whom four members including at least two women ) members will be nominated by the governor and rest of the members will be elected on the basis of adult suffrage.

Disqualification

One of the highlights of the proposed amendment of the Sixth Schedule is the disqualification of members on the ground of defection.

When an MDC is chosen as member of the state Legislature or as member of either House of Parliament, his/her seat in the district council will become vacant after the expiry of 14 days from the date of publication of the declaration in the gazette.

The constitution of the State Election Commission is also being proposed in the draft amendment.

The proposed amendment has also suggested the constitution of the District Planning Committee for each district council and the constitution of the State Finance Commission.

Another highlight of the proposed amendment is a report regarding administration of tribal areas by the governor.

James informed that the state government had consulted the three autonomous district councils on May 25, 2018 and November 30, 2018.

The consultation meetings between the Centre and the state government were held on December 15, 2015, February 3, 2017, May 25, 2018, September 25, 2018 and November 30, 2018.