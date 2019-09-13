Toppers of B.Ed from Don Bosco felicitated in Tura

12 toppers in state from college

TURA: Students from the Don Bosco’s College of Teacher Education in Tura who swept this year’s Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) examinations in the state were given a colourful felicitation in the college campus on Friday.

The B.Ed students of Don Bosco literally swept the state results securing twelve top positions including the first and second rank.

In the recent results of the B.Ed examination declared by NEHU, the highest number of toppers came from the Tura Don Bosco College of Teacher Education (CTE).

To honour the successful students, the college organised a felicitation programme in which Bishop of Tura, Rt Rev. Andrew R Marak attended the event as the chief guest and gave his blessings.

Out of the 99 students of the College who appeared this year’s B.Ed Exams, 90 were placed in First Division and 9 in Second Division. For Don Bosco CTE, which has a proven track record of consistently securing good results in the B.Ed Examinations over the past years, it was once again a 100 percent pass percentage for its students.

This year’s toppers from the college were Lisa Chetri (1st Rank), Marylis Kurkalang (2nd Rank), Ibabiangdor Rynghang and Caralyne Nongphod (4th Rank), Celestina Thyrniang and Hameiniaihun Kharsati (6th Rank, Baiahun Nonglait, (7th Rank) Mathylbet Nongkhlaw, Jennifer Muksor and Evahun Nongrum (8th Rank), Merabilis Kurkalang (9th Rank) and Dorathy Ch Marak(10th Rank).

In his address to the achievers, Bishop Andrew R Marak congratulated all the students for their great achievements and expressed his appreciation for Don Bosco CTE, Tura for being able to provide the much needed training for the teachers of the region.

Earlier, Fr. Zachary Varickasseril, Principal Don Bosco CTE welcomed the gathering and thanked the staff for their committed service to the institution.