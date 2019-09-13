Vivekananda’s Chicago address remembered

SHILLONG: A special programme to mark the concluding ceremony of the 125th anniversary of the historic Chicago Address by Swami Vivekananda was held at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy described Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda as the brightest figures of the 19th century while acknowledging that the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan has been sanctified by observing the 125th anniversary of the Chicago address dedicated to the great prophet monk.

Earlier, secretary, Ramakrishna Mission, Shillong, Swami Sarvabhutananda recalled Swami’s Chicago address where he predicting the future had said, “upon the banner of every religion will soon be written, in spite of resistance: Help and not Fight, Assimilation and not Destruction, Harmony and Peace and not Dissension”.

Later the governor distributed prizes to the winners of Talent Search Exam conducted by Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Cultural Centre (RKMVCC) to 17 meritorious students. The results of the inter school talent search competition held on August 31 was declared on Monday at RKMVCC.