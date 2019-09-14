Agatha gets engaged to doctor, CM and family attend ceremony

Wedding bells for Tura MP

TURA: Wedding bells are ringing for Tura MP Agatha K Sangma following her engagement to a medical doctor at a simple ceremony at Rajasimla village, the birth place of Christianity in the Garo Hills region, on Saturday.

The three-time Lok Sabha MP from Tura and youngest daughter of Late P A Sangma, was betrothed to Dr. Patrick Rongma Marak at a simple and yet beautiful engagement ceremony at Rajasimla, home of the boy’s family.

Rajasimla is the place where Christianity took root and the first church was established in 1867.

Dr Patrick, who passed out from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, is currently working in the prestigious North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Shillong.

The engagement ceremony included the exchange of rings and cutting of a cake by the young couple, and true to Agatha’s all time support for protection of the environment, a symbolic tree planting ceremony was also undertaken by both of them.

The engagement ceremony was attended by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, his brother and home minister James Pangseng K Sangma, their mother Soradini K Sangma and family members from both sides.