Don’t like to wear underwear: Cara Delevingne

Actress Cara Delevingne says she doesn’t really like wearing underwear. “The first pair of underwear I bought was really cheesy Disney underwear,” a website quoted Delevingne as saying. “But I don’t really like wearing underwear,” she added.

Delevingne walked the runway at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show on Tuesday evening here. Talking about her friendship with Rihanna, Delevingne said: “Rihanna has always been so lovely and such a good friend. I am awe of her and just so proud.”

Rihanna picked Delevingne to be one of the models in her latest Savage show, which featured a dance performance with models wearing the brand’s new designs. (IANS)