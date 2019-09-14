Green army of people take up clean Umiam drive

SHILLONG: While many discusses about the issue of global warming garbage disposal sitting in their Air conditioned rooms, few in Meghalaya decided to get dirty on Saturday and took upon themselves to clean all the tourist spots in the state starting with the Umiam view point.

The Umiam View point in the last few years have become a hotspot for tourists and with the increased tourists’ footfall, garbage disposal has become a serious challenge in the area.

It was unlike any other day on Saturday along the Umiam stretch of the Guwahati – Shillong highway as the district administration, students, ex- ministers, individuals joined in to clean various tourist spots, and the highway.

The starting point was the Umiam view point where everyone gathered and started the drive. Armed with broom sticks, bamboo baskets and few machetes to clear the overgrowing grasses, the green army set off to complete the task they had undertaken.

Former state Cabinet Minister, Deborah C Marak also joined in and said that they were planning to clean all tourist spot which is a good gesture to bring back the lost glory of the culture of cleanliness.

She said this would send out a good message across Meghalaya to work together for cleanliness.

The Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi district, RM Kurbah also joined in the cleaning drive

Meanwhile, president of the Meghalaya Clean and Green Environment, Joplin S Shylla said that one cannot expect the government to clean everything

“We are doing with other stakeholders for future generation,” she said while adding that they would go all over Meghalaya to get the support of people.

It may be mentioned that initiatives like these was once an annual affair in the state, but slowly with the passage of time and the ever growing threat of environmental degradation various organisations and students alike have taken the onus upon themselves and stream cleaning or any other form cleaning drive has now turned into a weekly affair in Shillong.