Man rapes girl, absconds after marriage promise

TURA: A man accused of raping a specially- challenged girl in South West Garo Hills district has fled after initially promising to marry her, a delayed report said.

The accused, Jahirul Sk (25) hailing from a village in Mahendraganj, had entered the home of the hearing and speech impaired 22-year-old girl in the dead of the night on September 6 and committed the act.

He was caught by the family members and given a sound thrashing, but before police could be alerted the accused, allegedly with the help of the VEC secretary, offered to marry the woman.

Four days later, when the father of the victim approached the family of the accused and the VEC secretary, he found that Jahirul had disappeared. To make matters worse, the VEC secretary also began to distance himself from the case after initially assuring to settle the matter.

The father has filed an FIR and police have registered a case against the absconding accused. Action is also being sought against the VEC secretary.