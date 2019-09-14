Manipur Police’s drive against liquor

Imphal: Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said Manipur Police will launch a mass drive against illegal sale of liquor and unlawful manufacture of spurious liquor in the state. Manipur is a dry state and sale of liquor is prohibited.

Addressing a press conference at Chief Minister’s Secretariat on the backdrop of busting manufacturing units of spurious liquor by police in the past few months, Singh said that local liquor is being produced by some section of people as a part of their customary practice.

However, this practice is uncontrollably turning into commercial exercise, which leads to adulteration and large-scale production of liquor in the recent times, he added.

“There is an urgent need for formulating a concrete policy in consultation with experts to check rampant sale and production of liquor hazardous to consume in the state,” he said, while seeking support and co-operation from the masses in this regard.

Singh also urged the civil societies to suggest the government on the possible measures which can be taken up as complete check on the manufacture of local liquor is not possible in the state due to customary obligation. (UNI)