Painting Workshop about Folk Life of North-East concludes in Tura

TURA: The Week long Painting Workshop with the theme “Folk Life of North East” held here at the District Auditorium concluded on Friday evening on a colorful note. The workshop was organised by North East Zone Cultural Centre, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Dimapur in collaboration with the Department of Arts and Culture, Government of Meghalaya.

Former Member of Meghalaya Public Service Commission and Retired IAS L R Sangma who graced the concluding function as Chief Guest had expressed her appreciation for the high quality paintings displayed by the talented local artist of the region. She also extended her gratitude to the organisers for organising this kind of extra ordinary platform for the artist of the region to showcase their talents and said that she never knew such talented and wonderful artist exist in this part of Garo Hills and who have excelled in their work even without receiving any formal training for their work.

The Assistant Curator, District Museum, Tura Kimde R Marak informed that the artist from the entire Garo Hills region participated in the week long workshop in which they were given all the necessary materials and the finished paintings will be sent to the Ministry of Culture. She further, informed that the purpose of the workshop is to provide a platform for the artist so they could meet and learn from each other and also to display and exhibit their works of art along with the workshop to promote sale of their paintings.

Prominent Artist of the region including Bandi Ch Marak, Saljagring Arengh, Jimstar B Marak, Saljrang Sangma, Lavina T Sangma, Honey Angel N Sangma, Aero Jaksram K Marak, Nengrik Sangma, Changsrang M Marak, Nickjarko Sangma, Silnang M Momin, Tangsengbirt Ch Momin, Weningstone N Marak, Minggam R Sangma and Dominic Ch Sangma were among others who attended the workshop.

Students of various schools of the town and those interested in fine arts were present at the concluding function.