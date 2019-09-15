Agatha engaged, wedding on Nov 21

TURA: Wedding bells are ringing for Tura MP Agatha K Sangma following her engagement to a medical doctor at a simple ceremony at Rajasimla village, the birth place of Christianity in the Garo Hills region, on Saturday.

The wedding will take place on November 21.

The three-time Lok Sabha MP from Tura and youngest daughter of Late P A Sangma, was betrothed to Dr. Patrick Rengma Sangma at an engagement ceremony at Rajasimla, home of the boy’s family.

Dr Patrick, who passed out from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, is currently working in the prestigious NEIGRIHMS in Shillong.

The engagement ceremony included the exchange of rings and cutting of a cake by the young couple, and true to Agatha’s all time support for protection of the environment, a symbolic tree planting ceremony was also undertaken by both of them.

The engagement ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, his brother and home minister James Pangseng K Sangma, their mother Soradini K Sangma and family members from both sides.

“Just want to wish Patrick and Agatha on this wonderful day… and as a family, we are happy for both of them”, said a message from Conrad.