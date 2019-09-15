Deb to reintroduce ‘Janatar Darbar’

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said he will reintroduce ‘Janatar Darbar’ and extend it in all the districts of the state to establish direct communication with people and resolve their problems.

After coming to power in the state in 2018, Deb used to hold ‘Janatar Darbar'(public court) in Agartala but it was stopped. In its new avatar, it will be held in all the districts.

The ‘Janatar Darbar’ will be a means of direct communication between the people and the Chief Minister, an official said.

“I couldn’t meet people of my state properly due to shortage of time. But when they seek help on my Facebook page, I immediately respond to solve their problems. I will start the ‘Janatar Darbar’ soon in every district to communicate with people at the grassroots directly and address their problems”, Deb said at a function here. He inaugurated a new court building of West Tripura Judicial district here on Saturday.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comment to make the north-east a drug-free region by 2022 at a recent meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Guwahati, Deb said Tripura will meet the target before deadline. He claimed Tripura is the first state in the north- east region to start initiatives to make the state drug-free.

He also said drug peddlers are “active” in the region including Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya and drugs are being smuggled into Tripura. “I had informed the menace to all the chief ministers of the north eastern states. All of them have come together to make the region free of drugs and illegal arms,” Deb said. (PTI)