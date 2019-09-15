‘Gramalok’ jointly organized by NEHU, ALS

TURA: The second Sahitya Akademi sponsored ‘Gramalok’ was organised by the Department of Garo, NEHU Tura Campus in collaboration with the A∙chik Literature Society at the Williamnagar Government College on September 14 where noted writers from Garo Hills participated.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof Caroline R Marak during which, altogether 40 papers were presented. Some of the well known writers who attended included Mirthnarch K Marak, Barnath A Sangma, Wilbirth D Marak, Hiracliush M Sangma, Basan R Marak, Fameline K Marak, Crystal Cornelious D Marak, Colnat B Marak, Jacqueline R Marak, Assistant Professors of Colleges and students of Williamnagar Govenment College, Loyola College, Williamnagar and the Garo Department of NEHU Tura Campus.

Earlier, the same programme was also conducted at Mendipathar College in North Garo Hills on August 31 where Soroj Sangma, President of the Garo Sahitya Sabha in Assam along with writers and scholars from Garo Hills presented poems, short stories etc.

The two programmes were organized under the initiative of Fameline K Marak, member of the Sahitya Akademi General Council and Head of the Department of Garo, NEHU Tura Campus.