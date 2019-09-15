India, Malaysia undertake joint naval exercise

New Delhi: India and Malaysia are conducting a joint naval military exercise to test inter-operability of their navies in South East Asia and Western Pacific regions. Two warships, INS Sahyadri and INS Kiltan, have been despatched by the Indian Navy to Malaysia for the bilateral exercise. The sea phase of the exercise, which is named ‘Samudra Laksamana’, is at present underway off the Malaysian port of Kota Kinabalu, a defence official said on Saturday. The exercise had commenced on September 12. In the harbour phase of the exercise there were professional interactions between naval crew of the two countries. Official calls, social engagements and various sports events were also part of the harbour phase. (IANS)