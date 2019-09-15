Montfort Centre wins state level singing competition

TURA: The Montfort Centre for Education in Tura has brought laurels to Garo Hills region by winning the 1st prize in the Garo Folk Song (Group) category of the State Level Cultural Competitions.

The competition was organized by the Department of Arts and Culture of the Meghalaya Government at State Central Library Premises in Shillong from September 11 to 13. Besides winning the Garo Folk Song (Group) category, one of its students, Cherikbirth won the 3rd prize in the Folk Song (Solo) competition.

Meanwhile, the West Garo Hills District Administration has congratulated the school and the participating students for their success.