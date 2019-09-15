More foreign nationals held in EJH

SHILLONG: As many as nine foreign nationals have been arrested by East Jaintia Hills police in the last two days

A day after three African citizens were arrested, police personnel from Lumshnong police station arrested six more Nigerian citizens who were travelling by a night super bus from Silchar to Guwahati and were detained for interrogation.

During interrogation, they admitted that they travelled from Africa to Bangladesh, but illegally entered India near Agartala on the morning of September 13.

From Agartala, they travelled by car to Silchar and they were assisted in this regard by locals from both Bangladesh and India.

A case against them has been registered under the Foreigners Act and the matter is being investigated.

The arrested persons have been identified as Thompson Chizoram Nwafama (29), Chijioke Agustus Obiocha (28), Desmond Chiemela Uzochkwu (25), Okoliegbe Henry Onyedika (33), Okeke Ugochukwu Justin (32) and Chukwunyere Chinaza Christian (300

East Jaintia Hills police further said that anyone having any information about the people who assisted these persons may contact SP, East Jaintia Hills on 9485178835 or sp.ejh-meg@gov.in and their Identity will be kept secret