Assamese singer, Samar Hazarika pays tributes to his elder brother and colossal musician Late Bhupen Hazarika in Shillong on Sunday. ST photos. MEGHALAYANews Alert Tributes paid to Bhupen Hazarika in Shillong By Bureau Last updated Sep 15, 2019 A section of the select gathering at the musical function held to remember the Bard of Brahmaputra. SHILLONG: Tributes were paid to Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika in Shillong on Sunday. Younger brother of the bard Samar Hazarika and his family out up a musical soiree in presence of a select gathering.