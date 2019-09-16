ASJA new body formed

GUWAHATI : The Assam Sports Journalists’ Association elected a new committee in their annual general meeting held at Landmark Hotel here on Sunday with Subodh Malla Baruah as president and Imtiaz Armed as secretary for the next term. The outgoing committee submitted the audited reports and accounts of the previous years. The meeting discussed the future events and plans of the association and decided to institute an annual award for best sportsperson in the state.