Assam tea staff keep stir on hold after talks nod

GUWAHATI: The Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha (ACKS) has decided to temporarily suspend its agitation in the wake of a written assurance by the Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA) to reopen bilateral talks for settlement of pay scale revision after disbursement of bonus.

CCPA, the apex body of tea producer associations, had confirmed its decision to start dialogue with the Sangha through a letter to the Sangha last Friday.

“Since you have reiterated your assurances to restart the dialogue for arriving at a settlement for revision of staff pay scales as per prevailing format of a three-year agreement after disbursement of bonus this year, we have reconsidered the matter decided to keep the proposed agitation in abeyance for creating conducive atmosphere and greater interest of all,” the Sangha’s general secretary, G.C Barpatragohain stated in a letter to the secretary general of CCPA on Monday.

“Hope, a convenient date will be fixed just after disbursement of bonus where other pending matters would also be taken up for discussion along with pay scale revision,” he said.

It may be mentioned that a preliminary discussion was held at the Assam Branch of Indian Tea Association (ABITA) office here on September 5 after CCPA had expressed willingness to reopen bilateral talks and requested the ACKS to withdraw the agitation launched over demands regarding pay scale revision and other issues.

The Sangha had also communicated with all its circle secretaries informing them about the decision to temporarily withdraw the agitation programme in view of the development.