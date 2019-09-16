Barca slap Valencia 5-2

Camp Nou: Barcelona posted a display to remember at the Camp Nou on Saturday, and what it will most be remembered for was the most extraordinary first half display from a lad who is just 16 years of age.

Valencia were ripped apart by a rampant Barça, who scored five but could have scored more on a thrilling night of football that augurs very well indeed for the season ahead. The ball had barely started rolling and Ansu Fati had already made his mark. Carles Pérez opened the move, and some clever dummying by Frenkie De Jong produced a killer pass for Antoine Griezmann. But it was a double Barça bluff. The Frenchman let the ball go and the teenager appeared from nowhere to slam the ball past former Barça keeper Jasper Cillessen.In his first senior competitive start, the native of Bissau had scored in less than just two minutes! The game was just six minutes old and he had the Camp Nou gasping again. Wonderful skill down the left, Ezequiel Garay left standing, and the perfect pass for De Jong to bang in the second and his first Liga goal for his new club.Not even De Jong’s staggering 100% pass accuracy rate could prevent this from becoming the Ansu Fati show. The youngster would have two chances before the break and produce the most audacious of flicks over a defender’s head… yet the only other goal of the half would be claimed by Valencia.

Kevin Gameiro was originally called offside, but the ref had a chat with the VAR guys upstairs and decided he was in the clear. And if it hadn’t been from some stunning work from Ter Stegen. (Agencies)