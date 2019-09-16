Illegal coal laden truck capsizes in Ri Bhoi

NONGPOH: In clear violation of the 144 CrPC Order issued by the District Administration of Ri Bhoi prohibiting coal laden trucks from plying through routes other than the designated National Highway-6, one coal laden truck bearing registration number ML11-7911 was found capsized on the Umling-Narang road on Sunday.

It may be mentioned, the District Administration of Ri Bhoi had on May 21 this year had imposed Section 144 CrPC prohibiting coal laden trucks from plying through (1) Nongpoh-Umden road via Byrnihat (2) Umsning-Jagi road (3) Umrit-Narang road (4) Umling-Narang road and (5) Mairang-Ranibari road in Ri Bhoi District.

The Order has been imposed as some of the illegal coal laden trucks divert their routes with an intention to evade from the mandatory weighment at the Integrated Check Gate located at Narang village.

When contacted, the Superintendent of Police, Ri Bhoi District informed that a case has been registered against this truck and the investigation is on.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi has also informed that the Section 144 CrPC prohibiting any coal laden trucks from entering routes other than the designated National Highway is in place and that anyone who violates shall be deemed as illegal.