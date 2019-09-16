ISL franchise Odisha unveils its official logo

Bhubaneswar: Indian Super League (ISL) newly formed franchise Odisha Football Club unveiled its official logo here on Sunday.

The club came into existence after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Delhi Soccer Private Limited and the Government of Odisha, last month.The logo of Odisha FC embodies the heritage and the culture of the state of Odisha and the vision and the ideology of its parent company.The chakra in the logo gets its origin from the famous Konark Temple in the state. The temple is designed in the form of a chariot and these 24 chakras are the wheels of it. Its position in the logo represents movement and development.

The ship is a representation of GMS, the parent company of the club. GMS is the world’s largest buyer of ships and offshore assets. (ANI)