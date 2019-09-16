Ladakhi team in state to study Sixth Schedule status

By Our Special Correspondent

SHILLONG: On August 5, 2019, the Government of India declared Ladakh a Union Territory (without a Legislature). Following this and after a careful stock-taking of the future of Ladakh, about five delegations comprising political, religious and social representatives and stakeholders from across Ladakh have fanned out to different Union Territories and tribal states of the country to study the mechanisms that have worked(or not) in safeguarding tribal culture, their land and their environment.

The delegations have been sponsored by Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), an alternative University of Mountain Development, led by Sonam Wangchuk. It was felt necessary to facilitate a process to bring clarity based on ground realities rather than uneducated guesses.

A team of four members comprising, Tshering Samphel former MLA Leh, Rev Dechen Chamgha, President Christian Association Leh (Moravian Church), Rinchen Angmo, Editor, Reach Ladakh and Deskit Angmo, Environmental lawyer, visited Meghalaya. They met with members of the KHADC and had a very interactive interface with Paul Lyngdoh, EM (Trade). The delegation also met with serving and former bureaucrats and civil society members.

Ladakh has over 90 per cent tribal population and HIAL, Ladakh believes that a study of the NE states and the footprint of the 6th Schedule as applicable in the Meghalaya would enhance their understanding of its operational mechanisms.

Meanwhile , the Office of the J&K Governor is working on an official draft for the structure of the new UT before its formal bifurcation on October 31 before which a People’s Document, expressing the aspirations of the people of Ladakh is to be presented before the central government. The five delegations then met at Delhi to share their views and compile their findings so that they could come up with a comprehensive draft for the kind of governance they desire in the newly created Union Territory.

Interestingly, it appears from the delegation that the people of Ladakh are not happy to be a UT without a legislature since they would not be enjoying the right to govern themselves but would be under the reins of a Lt Governor. “We have been asking for a Union Territory with a legislature for the past several decades. We hope to be able to push for a legislature sooner than later,” said Tshering Samphel. Rinchen Angmo, Editor, Reach Ladakh, the only newspaper from Ladakh and a fortnightly said that media outreach is very poor hence mobilising public opinion on any issue is a huge challenge.It is learnt that the Maharashtra government has decided to set up a resort in Ladakh and the corporate giant Mukesh Ambani would also be investing in Ladakh. What is causing trepidation among the people of Ladakh is the prospect of land alienation and the environmental consequences of industrialisation in a mountainous country with a sparse population.The team was facilitated by Wara Kharkongor, who is a frequent visitor to Ladakh. The delegation visited the Mawphlang Sacred Groves and other places.