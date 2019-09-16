‘LMVs complied with emission norms’

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has said that 99 per cent of petrol-driven light motor vehicles and 97.4 per cent of the diesel variant had complied with emission standards during April 1, 2016 -March 31, 2017. The report was tabled in the Assembly on Friday. The annual report of the Board for the year 2016-17 said 8085 petrol-driven and 2573 diesel-driven LMVs were tested during the period. The Board has an auto emission testing centre on its office premises functioning since 1994. The centre caters to the exhaust testing needs for the commercial and private light petrol and diesel driven vehicles only.

Meghalaya the periodical renewals of permits of taxis are subject to the submission of “Green Certificates” issued from the office of the MSPCB.