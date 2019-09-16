NGT panel rejects Meghalaya’s draft policy for coal transportation, auction

SHILLONG: The NGT Committee headed by Justice (retired) BP Katakey has termed the draft policy of Meghalaya Government for transportation and auction of the already extracted coal as mere “piece of paper.”

Speaking to newsmen here on Monday, Justice BP Katakey said that the policy which was being formulated by the State Government had been presented before the Committee earlier this month in a meeting in Guwahati

“ We are not satisfied with the draft policy . It is nothing but simple piece of paper which does not carry any meaning and any timeframe,” he said while asking the State Government to expedite the entire process of formulating the policy.

The Committee which also reviewed the action taken on its report of the sitting held last month in Shillong said that as per the affidavit filed by the State Government, around 32 lakh MT of extracted coal are available in the state, but at the same time there are some allegations that so much of extracted coal is not available in the state.

The Committee, therefore, has directed the State Government give detail break up of extracted coal in all the districts and sub-divisions and the name of the owners whose coal is lying in the open.