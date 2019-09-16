Tura Lions’ Club elects new members

TURA: The Lions’ Club of Tura was reconstituted with new members for the year 2019-20 in a meeting held recently in Tura.

The meeting elected Kamal Kr Agarwala as President, Vikash Agarwal as 1st Vice President, Anushi Kandelwal as 2nd Vice President and Anil Agarwala as 3rd Vice President, Suresh Agarwal as Secretary, Rajesh Jatia and Anju Beriwal as joint secretaries, Manoj Beriwal as Treasurer, Rina Saha and Sudip Chanda as Joint treasurers, Ashok Kandelwal as PRO, Abhijeet Bhatacharjee as MDC, Rohit Prasad as Tammer, Gobindo Khundu as Tel Twister, Sachida Nanda as Club Administrator and Abhijit Das as Adviser besides three Directors- Parthoker Serthi Purkayastha, Bidyat Kuller and Prabin Panthi.