Arrested AHAM leader held with pistol

TURA: Police have recovered an illegal weapon from one of the fifteen members of A’chik Holistic and Awakening Movement (AHAM) who were arrested for extortion in Jadigittim market of South Garo Hills, last week.

One of the arrested members, identified as Rajesh M Marak, environment secretary of AHAM’s Nangalbibra unit, confessed to police during questioning about the concealment of an illegal weapon.

On Tuesday morning, a joint team of South and East Garo Hills police searched the parental home of the arrested AHAM member in Songsak and recovered a semi automatic Chinese made 7.65 mm pistol along with three live rounds of ammunition.

It may be mentioned that as many as thirteen AHAM members were arrested, last week, for collecting entry tax of Rs 500 from each trader entering the region for trade. Subsequently, two other leaders from the same group, including AHAM’s vice president from the central unit were also taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the extortion racket which is believed to be prevalent in other parts of Garo Hills also.

The AHAM organization was formed by former GNLA outfit chairman Champion R Sangma