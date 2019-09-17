Coal-laden truck overturns at Umling-Narang road

NONGPOH: In violation of the Section 144 CrPC order issued by Ri Bhoi district administration prohibiting coal-laden trucks from plying through other routes other than the designated National Highway 6, a coal laden truck overturned on the Umling-Narang road on Sunday.

The district administration had on May 21 this year issued the prohibition order against plying of coal-laden trucks through Nongpoh-Umden road via Byrnihat, Umsning-Jagi road, Umrit-Narang road, Umling-Narang road and Mairang-Ranibari road in Ri Bhoi.

The order has been imposed as some of the illegal coal-laden trucks divert their routes with an intention to evade the mandatory weighing process at the Integrated Check Gate located at Narang village.

When contacted, the superintendent of police, Ri Bhoi informed that a case has been registered against the truck (ML11 7911). The deputy commissioner has also informed that Section 144 CrPC prohibiting any coal-laden trucks from entering routes other than the designated National Highway is in place and that anyone who violates shall be deemed as illegal.