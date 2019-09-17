Ankara: From left, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. The leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey met in the Turkish to discuss the situation in Syria, with the aim of halting fighting in the northwest of the country and finding a lasting political solution to the 8 1/2 year civil war. AP/PTI(AP9_17_2019_000003B) INTERNATIONAL From left, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during their meeting in Ankara By Agencies Last updated Sep 17, 2019