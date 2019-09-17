GOC Spear Corps visits Punglwa Sainik School

GUWAHATI: General Officer Commanding (GOC), Spear Corps, visited Sainik School, Punglwa on Monday. One of the five Sainik Schools of North East, Sainik School, Punglwa, Nagaland is located in the foothills of beautiful Pauna Range.

On his arrival at the school, the GOC was given a briefing about the school activities by the Principal. Cadets of the prestigious school also gave an orientation brief about the layout of the school on a Sand Model which was appreciated by the visiting dignitary.

The GOC visited the school premises wherein he was briefed on the training and administrative infrastructure available with the school including the Smart Class Rooms, Olympic sized Swimming Pool, Equestrian Ground for Horse Riding, well equipped Indoor Stadium, sports facilities like Hockey, Football and Basketball Courts, Mechanised Laundry, Modern Kitchen and CCTV cameras installed in the school premises.

The General Officer addressed the cadets of the school and motivated them to become a good citizen of the nation and a useful member of the society. The cadets were also exhorted to work hard to join the noblest profession, ‘The Profession of Arms’ and to serve the motherland with zeal and elan.

Principal, Sainik School Punglwa, presented a memento to the GOC. While presenting a token of appreciation to the school, the General Officer reminded the staff of the significant responsibility being shouldered by them in shaping the character and future of the budding leaders of the nation.