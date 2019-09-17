PM Modi in Gujarat to celebrate his 69th birthday

Kevadia (Gujrat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 on Tuesday. He is in his home state for the day as Gujarat has planned a day of fanfare, prayers, and rallies.

Modi reached Ahmedabad late on Monday. He started the day with blessings from his his mother, Heeraben.

Later he visited the cactus garden in Kevadia in Narmada district. He was seen taking a safari tour of the Khalvani Eco tourism site.

He is slated to visit the Sardar Sarovar Dam later and perform a puja. (IANS)