Public rally on Residents Act in city today

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) will hold a public rally at Motphran on Tuesday.

The CoMSO is planning to launch agitation as the state government did not amend the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2012 during the recently concluded Assembly session.

The president of CoMSO Robertjune Kharjahrin had said last week that it will hold a public rally in Shillong on September 17.

Besides, the organisation also called for a stay-off-the-road protest from 8 pm on September 20 till 6 am the next day and urged the people to join hands.

He said the organisation received a verbal assurance that amendment will be brought by incorporating the Inner Line Permit (ILP) proviso in the existing Residents Act.