GSU submits separate memos to CM

TURA: Separate units of the Garo Students’ Union (GSU) in East Garo Hills have submitted three separate memorandums to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma urging him to look into the grievances being felt by the people in their respective areas.

The separate memorandums were jointly submitted by East Zone GSU units of Williamnagar, Rongjeng and Samanda.

The memorandum by the Williamnagar GSU unit sought the academic session at Williamnagar Polytechnic College to be started by next year. It also sought the improvement of infrastructure at Williamnagar Civil Hospital, construction of additional college building and boundary wall for Williamnagar Government College and to facilitate the plying of the MTC bus from Williamnagar to Shillong without entering Tura.

On the other hand, the Rongjeng regional unit demanded the creation of a Civil Subdivision at Rongjeng, construction of indoor stadium, upgradation of various schools of the region, setting up of police outposts, upgradation of health centres and others. Meanwhile, the Samanda regional unit in their memorandum demanded the construction of additional staff quarters for Samanda Block and the establishment of a police outpost in the area. The unit pointed out that due to the SBI, Samanda Branch being recently shifted to Williamnagar on account of security reasons the people of the area were facing difficulties in banking matters. It urged that a police outpost is set up in the area to enable the bank to function at the earlier venue.