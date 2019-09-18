I’m gonna abstain: Brad Pitt on Oscar campaigns

Brad Pitt has made it clear that he is not going to participate in the Oscar campaigns of his films — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Ad Astra.

The 55-year-old actor has received overwhelming reviews for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and he is expected to be nominated in best supporting actor category at the 92nd Academy Awards.

In James Gray’s space epic, Ad Astra, the critics have hailed Pitt’s grounded turn as an astronaut searching for his father in the outer reaches of the solar system, making him a potential candidate for best actor Oscar at the next year’s award ceremony. Pitt, however, has no plans of running an Oscar campaign for either of the films, saying that he has never chased award glory. (PTI)