Israelis vote in second general election in five months

Jerusalem: Israelis voted on Tuesday in their country’s second general election in five months, a contest that is being widely seen as a referendum on incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership.

Netanyahu, 69, called the snap election after failing to form a governing coalition with a viable majority after April’s vote.

About 6.3 million eligible Israeli voters started voting Tuesday morning in the unprecedented repeat polls.

Polling booths opened at 7 AM and voters can cast their votes till 10 PM to elect the 22nd Knesset (Israeli parliament) necessitated by the inability of Netanyahu to cobble a coalition of 61 members in a house of 120 following the April 9 elections.

Voting for Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers began Saturday evening at bases around the country, and Israeli diplomats abroad have also already cast their ballots.

In the short period that has passed since the April 9 elections, the number of eligible voters has grown by almost 1 per cent,” the CEO of the Central Elections Committee, Orli Adas, said.

The election is being seen as the toughest political challenge for Netanyahu, something akin to a referendum on the continuity of his more than ten years of uninterrupted leadership at the helm of affairs.

The polls pit Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud party and Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, against his toughest opponent in years – former military chief Benjamin “Benny” Gantz of the centrist Blue and White party.

Netanyahu voted alongside his wife in Jerusalem. (PTI)