JLaw sparks marriage rumours

Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence and fiance Cooke Maroney sparked marriage rumours after they were spotted at a marriage bureau in New York on Monday. Lawrence was seen in grey blazer and jeans and clutching a piece of paper while Maroney sported a white sweatshirt, reported a website. One eye witness wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!” Lawrence and Maroney got engaged in February this year and the actress recently confessed that she had suffered a “bridezilla” moment. (ANI)