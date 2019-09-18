Meghalaya school wins Subroto Cup U-17 boys title

New Delhi: Hopewel Elias Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya defeated Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishtan (BKSP) by 1-0 in the finals to clinch the Subroto Cup International U-17 Junior Boys title, here at Dr Ambedkar Stadium on Tuesday.

The first half started with both teams looking for an early breakthrough. Meghalaya’s counters were looking threatening and in the 15th minute an attack from the left flank drew a rash tackle from Hasibul Islam of BKSP as he received the first yellow card of the match.

In the 32nd minute, Sangti Janai of Meghalaya hit a superb kick from outside the box and straight into the left top corner of the Bangladesh goal. As a counter attack, Bangladesh retaliated immediately and a brilliant stop from the Meghalaya goalkeeper, Wanteilang Malngiang denied them the equaliser. The teams went into half-time with Meghalaya leading by a solitary goal. The second half looked no different as Meghalaya looked the more dominant of the two teams going forward. The frustration was visible amongst the Bangladesh players and eventually it resulted in a rash tackle by Mojibor Rahman.

The referee deemed the foul worthy of a red card and he was sent off in the 50th minute, with BKSP being reduced to 10 men. With a man advantage Meghalaya was pressing hard but unfortunately they were not being able to find the back of the net.

In the end, the red card, a goal lead and a very solid Meghalaya defence was too much for BKSP to overcome as Meghalaya closed the match and captured the championship by a score of 1-0. (UNI)