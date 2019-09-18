No compromise on India’s security: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Modi government will not tolerate any breach of India’s territory and is ready to deal with any such acts strongly.

Shah also asserted that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been peaceful ever since the special status given to the state under Article 370 was abrogated on August 5 and added that not a single bullet has been fired nor has anyone died since then.

“There will be no compromise on India’s security. We will not tolerate even an inch of breach of our territory. We will deal with it strongly. We will not allow any drop of blood of our soldiers go in vain,” he said addressing an event of the All India Management Association here.

Coming down heavily on the previous Congress regime for not adopting a comprehensive national security policy, the home minister said the country’s strategic policy was “eaten up” by the foreign policy. “After the surgical strike and the air strike, the perception of the world has changed and India’s strength has been recognised globally,” he said.

On September 29, 2016, the Army had carried out surgical strikes against terror launch pads across the Line of Control in PoK after terrorists attacked a brigade headquarters in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

On February 26 this year, the Indian Air Force carried out an attack on a terrorist base at Balakot in Pakistan after a bus of the CRPF was blown up by terrorists at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the scrapping of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said the decision was a significant step towards the motto of ‘Akhand Bharat’ (united India).

The home minister said before the Modi government came to power in 2014, there was chaos everywhere, there was no security at borders and people had doubts about the multi-party democracy system and wondered whether India’s multi-party democracy had failed.

“If you remember, there was deep disappointment everywhere in 2013. Every minister had considered himself as the prime minister, while no one considered the prime minister as prime minister,” he said.

Shah said with the “historic mandate” in 2014, the era of coalition government that had been going on for 30 years came to an end and for the first time, a non-Congress party got an absolute majority. (PTI)